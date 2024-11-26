International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.21% of International Bancshares worth $119,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. CWM LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 5,673.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Price Performance

About International Bancshares

Shares of IBOC opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.87.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.