Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 527,187 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 440,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after acquiring an additional 398,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

