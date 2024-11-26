John T. Hall Sells 44,009 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 44,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $2,609,733.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,093,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,055,935.60. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -206.62 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Barclays boosted their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

