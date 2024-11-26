Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 170,430 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $14,264,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,677,230.40. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,139,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

