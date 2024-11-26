KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE KEY opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,981.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

