Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

