L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 97,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $704.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.