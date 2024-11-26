Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,733 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

CUBA stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

