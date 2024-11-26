Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $113,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,383 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

