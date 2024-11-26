Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $206,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant stock opened at $419.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.89.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,455. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

