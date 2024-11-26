Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $260,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183,992.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6,773.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4,762.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,341.02 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,363.97 and a 1 year high of $2,388.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,016.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,893.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $55.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.