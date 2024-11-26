Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,958 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

