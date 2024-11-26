Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,641 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,369 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 252,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 812,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

