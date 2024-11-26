Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $152,000 Investment in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 43,133.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

