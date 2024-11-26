Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $197,000 Investment in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HG opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.29. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

