Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 725,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 391,793 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 218,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

