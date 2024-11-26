Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIV opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

