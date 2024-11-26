Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,948 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,587 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,636,738 shares of company stock worth $40,367,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.