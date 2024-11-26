Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,558 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

