Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,267 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 535,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,008.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BST opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

