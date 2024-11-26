Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 122,288 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 122,288 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Stories

