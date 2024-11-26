Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,281 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 299.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $843,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

GGZ stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

