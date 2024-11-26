Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 8,018 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAI opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

