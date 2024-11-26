Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.