Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 166.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Chemours Trading Up 1.9 %

Chemours stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.75. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.