Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Commerce Bank raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 585.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 709,126 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 137.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 79,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.