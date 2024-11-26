LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

