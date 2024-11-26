Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $113,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $290.74 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.23 and a 1 year high of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.