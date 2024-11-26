Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of MCS opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -82.35%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,711.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 135.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Marcus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

