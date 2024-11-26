Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 781,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $569,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Onestream Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OS stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39. Onestream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

