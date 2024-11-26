Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.38% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 291,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

