Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626,813 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.13% of Definitive Healthcare worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $9,283,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

DH stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

