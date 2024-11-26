Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.25 and a 200-day moving average of $183.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

