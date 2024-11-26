Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $19.41 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of Cohu worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $135,850 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

