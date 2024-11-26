Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $26.12 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.87% of Quaker Chemical worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 131,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $151.31 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

