Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 1,019,151 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,019,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,380,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,302,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,694.40. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,044 shares of company stock worth $292,653. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

