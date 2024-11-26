Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $28,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

