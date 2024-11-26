Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $31,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 680,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,153,000 after acquiring an additional 73,396 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after acquiring an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

