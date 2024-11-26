Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 493,936 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.63% of GDS worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

GDS opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

