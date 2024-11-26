Megan Paterson Sells 9,512 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 9,512 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.76, for a total transaction of C$1,595,735.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,298.98. This represents a 98.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

On Friday, September 13th, Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$171.66 on Tuesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$174.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$160.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

