Megan Paterson Sells 9,512 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 9,512 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.76, for a total transaction of C$1,595,735.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,298.98. This represents a 98.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Megan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16.
Kinaxis Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$171.66 on Tuesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$174.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$160.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
