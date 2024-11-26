Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 698 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,702,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.99.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

