Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,808 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

