Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,510 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after buying an additional 1,473,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 734,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 690,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 211,246 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

