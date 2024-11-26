Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

