MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of MicroStrategy worth $111,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.58.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.