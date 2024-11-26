Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,542,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 10.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 966,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Moderna by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,392,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

