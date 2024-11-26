Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $108,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.