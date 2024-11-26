Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,884 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

