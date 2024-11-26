Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $33,783,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the second quarter worth about $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.62.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

