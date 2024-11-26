Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.